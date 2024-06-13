Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 477,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

