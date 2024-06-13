Sharon T. Rowlands Acquires 8,600 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,966.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 433,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,894. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pegasystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pegasystems by 309.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 770.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 54,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.