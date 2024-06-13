Short Interest in BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Increases By 100.0%

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of BOPCF stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.25.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
