Short Interest in BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Increases By 100.0%

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOPCF stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

