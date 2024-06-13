Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Grows By 134.1%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the May 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Burberry Group Price Performance
Shares of BURBY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 198,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $29.40.
Burberry Group Company Profile
