Short Interest in Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Declines By 66.7%

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Century Next Financial Price Performance

Shares of CTUY remained flat at $33.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Century Next Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

Get Century Next Financial alerts:

Century Next Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Century Next Financial Company Profile

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as loans secured by real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Next Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Next Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.