Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Grows By 632.0%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a growth of 632.0% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 1.8 %

CRHKY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 30,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.