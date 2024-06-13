Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Drops By 66.7%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CJEWY remained flat at $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

