Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Drops By 66.7%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CJEWY remained flat at $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.