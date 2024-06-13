Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Increases By 74.6%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

