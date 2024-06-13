Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Increases By 74.6%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Cocrystal Pharma Trading Down 6.8 %
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
