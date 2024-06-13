Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Expands By 1,420.0%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 1,420.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,860. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

