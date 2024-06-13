Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Expands By 1,420.0%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 1,420.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,860. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.
About Eurobank Ergasias Services and
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eurobank Ergasias Services and
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.