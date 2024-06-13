Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declines By 97.9%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP remained flat at $14.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

