Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Expands By 130.1%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
Shares of GALKF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,997. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
