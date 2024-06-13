Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Increases By 159.5%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 5,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

