Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Increases By 1,160.0%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 3,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,537. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 1,027.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

