Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Rises By 124.3%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAIA remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

