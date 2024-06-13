Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 81.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
