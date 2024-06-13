Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 81.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

