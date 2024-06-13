Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Expands By 125.0%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mobivity Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Mobivity has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.92.
Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.
About Mobivity
Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.
