Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Declines By 37.2%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nidec Stock Performance

NJDCY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 90,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,290. Nidec has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.