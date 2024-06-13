Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Decreases By 42.6%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,429. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

