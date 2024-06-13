Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Decreases By 35.2%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Opthea Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPT remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Opthea has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
Opthea Company Profile
