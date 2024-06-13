Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Decreases By 35.2%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Opthea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPT remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Opthea has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

