Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Expands By 5,600.0%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,034,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petrofac Stock Down 9.5 %

POFCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

