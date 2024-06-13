Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Increases By 100.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Shares of SMSEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Announces Dividend

Samsonite International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.3895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Samsonite International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

