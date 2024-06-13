Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Expands By 279.5%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 279.5% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,350. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

