Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Expands By 279.5%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 279.5% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,350. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
