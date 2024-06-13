Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Decreases By 54.9%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,959. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

