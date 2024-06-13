Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Grows By 358.5%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 358.5% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 44,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

