Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Declines By 74.6%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the May 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

