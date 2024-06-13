Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Grows By 140.2%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,400 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the May 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLSI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 2,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,570. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

