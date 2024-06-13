Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Rises By 725.0%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 41.1% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

VMCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Valuence Merger Corp. I ( NASDAQ:VMCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

