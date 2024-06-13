Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Decreases By 40.5%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WTMA remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTMA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.