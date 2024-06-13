Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Rises By 109.5%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Worksport
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worksport stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,707,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.79% of Worksport as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.
Worksport Price Performance
NASDAQ WKSP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 60,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,893. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.33.
About Worksport
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.
