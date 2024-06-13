Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Rises By 109.5%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Worksport

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worksport stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,707,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.79% of Worksport as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Price Performance

NASDAQ WKSP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 60,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,893. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

About Worksport

Worksport ( NASDAQ:WKSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 82.97% and a negative net margin of 751.91%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

