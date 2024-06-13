SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.77

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 273025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $51,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,379 shares of company stock valued at $218,528. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 421,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,060,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in SI-BONE by 810.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 78.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

