Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $108.42

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.42, but opened at $99.50. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 222,773 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

