Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.77. 162,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 744,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $876.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

