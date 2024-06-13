Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Sims Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.