Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,692. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $986.11 million, a P/E ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,899,808 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $4,717,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

