SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $664.17 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $664.17 million and $65.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,715.93 or 1.00043458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012275 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00090116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,728,722.7389963 with 1,284,857,589.4192574 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.69700681 USD and is up 5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $91,919,068.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

