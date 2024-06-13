Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.42.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 582,236 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

