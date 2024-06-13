Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

