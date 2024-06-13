Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.