Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.50. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 1,922 shares.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $625.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 8,485.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned about 1.68% of Sky Harbour Group worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

