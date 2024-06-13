SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 207.3% in May

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGWF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

