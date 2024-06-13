SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.25. SLR Investment shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 35,338 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.