Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CREG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

