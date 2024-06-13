Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Down 5.7%

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.84. 234,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 146,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

See Also

