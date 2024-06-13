SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Up 94.4% in May

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,900 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 3,339,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

