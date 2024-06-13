Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 2.2 %
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
