SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 3%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 17,178,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 48,929,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 478,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 362,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 779,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 702,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

