SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.97

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 663378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

