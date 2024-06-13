Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Trading ∞ Higher

Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNYFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 809 shares.

Sony Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12.

About Sony Financial

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

