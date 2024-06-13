Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony Group

Sony Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.10. 463,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,123. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,169 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after acquiring an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.