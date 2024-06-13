SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 4,497,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,337,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Specifically, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $194,284.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,681.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,091 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

