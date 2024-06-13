SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 2.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.64. 4,603,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 44,868,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several research firms have commented on SOUN. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 751,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,012.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $194,284.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $589,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

